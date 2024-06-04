Sign up
Downpour
I took this from our balcony a few minutes ago. I get a few of these shots every year... well, I live in Bergen so it is to be expected :-)
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
rain
norway
downpour
bergen
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, such a lot of rain coming down.
June 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and detail of this downpour.
June 4th, 2024
