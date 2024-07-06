Sony A7 Mk 1

My new camera is a Sony A7 Mark 1 from 2013. I have never owned or used a Sony camera before. I don't have any lenses for it but my plan is to use it with vintage, manual focus lenses so I have 2 adapters coming my way: one to let me attach Olympus/Zuiko OM lenses and another for M42 screw mount lenses.



I have been thinking about getting an A7 for years, and when this one came up for sale I couldn't resist :-) I paid 260 Euros for the body. It has never been used outside and it looks almost in mint condition.