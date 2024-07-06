Previous
Sony A7 Mk 1
Sony A7 Mk 1

My new camera is a Sony A7 Mark 1 from 2013. I have never owned or used a Sony camera before. I don't have any lenses for it but my plan is to use it with vintage, manual focus lenses so I have 2 adapters coming my way: one to let me attach Olympus/Zuiko OM lenses and another for M42 screw mount lenses.

I have been thinking about getting an A7 for years, and when this one came up for sale I couldn't resist :-) I paid 260 Euros for the body. It has never been used outside and it looks almost in mint condition.
Helge E. Storheim

Beverley ace
Very exciting… nice looking camera
July 6th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Good luck. I recently got a used A6000 and love it. I am sure you will love yours. Fav
July 6th, 2024  
