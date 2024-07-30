Previous
Stone circle by helstor365
318 / 365

Stone circle

I wanted to check out the focus peaking on the Sony A7 when shooting B&W so I made a little stone circle on the balcony to test it. I have the peaking colour set to red and it lights up like a neon sign when I have focus.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nicely done, always good to have clear focus identifiers!
July 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
That looks great and sounds fabulous, wish I had that option 👌🏼
July 30th, 2024  
