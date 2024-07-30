Sign up
318 / 365
Stone circle
I wanted to check out the focus peaking on the Sony A7 when shooting B&W so I made a little stone circle on the balcony to test it. I have the peaking colour set to red and it lights up like a neon sign when I have focus.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1636
photos
89
followers
36
following
87% complete
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
315
1315
1316
316
1317
317
1318
318
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
30th July 2024 8:01pm
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Nicely done, always good to have clear focus identifiers!
July 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
That looks great and sounds fabulous, wish I had that option 👌🏼
July 30th, 2024
