Pretty in pink by helstor365
319 / 365

Pretty in pink

I'm not really into photographing pretty flowers (i prefer them when they start fading and get some character :-) but this one looked so pretty but out of place growing by the side of the road.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

Diana ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
August 1st, 2024  
