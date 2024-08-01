Sign up
Previous
319 / 365
Pretty in pink
I'm not really into photographing pretty flowers (i prefer them when they start fading and get some character :-) but this one looked so pretty but out of place growing by the side of the road.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1639
photos
89
followers
36
following
87% complete
Tags
flower
Diana
ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
August 1st, 2024
