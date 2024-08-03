Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
322 / 365
Concrete reinforcing steel bars...
Looks like it didn't work ;-)
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1644
photos
89
followers
36
following
88% complete
View this month »
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Latest from all albums
319
1319
320
1320
321
1321
322
1322
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
3rd August 2024 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
concrete
,
steel
Diana
ace
Wonderful rusty textures and tones.
August 3rd, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Whoa! Ok, I'm today years old and just learned what "re-bars" means. (That's what I've always heard them called.) Sheesh! ;)
August 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close