Previous
362 / 365
Old building
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1746
photos
90
followers
36
following
99% complete
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
1375
6
360
1376
361
1377
362
1378
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
X-T3
Taken
28th September 2024 10:59am
Diana
ace
A very old building, such wonderful textures and so much to see! Fabulous find and shot.
September 28th, 2024
