Food Truck by helstor365
Food Truck

Another test shot with the Sony A7 and my "new" Sony 28-70mm lens.

The people working in the food trucks are not Norwegian so instead of asking you what you are doing if you point a camera in their direction they pose and shout "take a photo of me" ! ! ! :-)
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Fabulous candid capture, that Dukkit looks good ;-)
October 5th, 2024  
