Previous
Photo 369
Food Truck
Another test shot with the Sony A7 and my "new" Sony 28-70mm lens.
The people working in the food trucks are not Norwegian so instead of asking you what you are doing if you point a camera in their direction they pose and shout "take a photo of me" ! ! ! :-)
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
5th October 2024 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mall
,
food truck
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid capture, that Dukkit looks good ;-)
October 5th, 2024
