Photo 372
Hey, he's eating my food!
A bit of wildlife and bird photography with the little Fujifilm X-20. It only has a 28-112mm lens so I was pretty close to the rat. He didn't seem bothered with me at all.
Anyway, rats have a bad reputation, these are wild animals in their natural habitat, just like the birds... a long way from sewer rats in the cities.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
rat
sparrow
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, the poor bird! I have a friend who has a rat as a pet 😁
October 9th, 2024
