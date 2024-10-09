Previous
Hey, he's eating my food! by helstor365
Hey, he's eating my food!

A bit of wildlife and bird photography with the little Fujifilm X-20. It only has a 28-112mm lens so I was pretty close to the rat. He didn't seem bothered with me at all.

Anyway, rats have a bad reputation, these are wild animals in their natural habitat, just like the birds... a long way from sewer rats in the cities.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, the poor bird! I have a friend who has a rat as a pet 😁
October 9th, 2024  
