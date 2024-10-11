Previous
Tree stump and leaf by helstor365
Photo 374

Tree stump and leaf

I swear the leaf was already there (ok, I did turn it around because it was up-side-down but other than that it is just as I found it :-)
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Helge E. Storheim

