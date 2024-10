Strange crow?

I spotted this strange looking crow (I think) on my walk today. I still have not been able to find out what it is.



Apparently this is a crow with leucism.



"Leucism (/ˈluːsɪzəm, -kɪz-/) is a wide variety of conditions that result in partial loss of pigmentation in an animal—causing white, pale, or patchy coloration of the skin, hair, feathers, scales, or cuticles, but not the eyes"