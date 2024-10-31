Previous
Flooded by helstor365
Flooded

The little stream that runs along the road behind our building (you may have seen it on some of the PlanB shots) has turned into a dangerous river. Here the path is flooded so I couldn't continue I had to turn back.
31st October 2024

Helge E. Storheim

