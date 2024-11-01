Previous
The home stretch by helstor365
The home stretch

We're at the time of year when it gets dark very early here now. This shot was taken around 7 o'clock. I was just taking a few shot to test how the GX9 would do in low light but then the sailboat turned up and I kind of liked the shot.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Corinne C ace
A wonderful night picture. Sunset is also getting very early in the North East of the US (and certainly later than where you are).
November 1st, 2024  
