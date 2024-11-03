Sign up
Photo 385
Table with a view
But not the day to sit there and enjoy the view of the fjord today :-)
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1808
photos
90
followers
35
following
105% complete
378
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
1410
383
1411
1412
384
1413
385
1414
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
3rd November 2024 2:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bergen
,
fjord
,
seaview
Dorothy
ace
But still beautiful.
November 3rd, 2024
