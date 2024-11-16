Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 392
Pine cone and mushroom
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1828
photos
91
followers
35
following
107% complete
View this month »
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
Latest from all albums
389
390
1424
391
1425
1426
392
1427
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
16th November 2024 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
,
pine cone
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and textures.
November 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close