Previous
Pine cone and mushroom by helstor365
Photo 392

Pine cone and mushroom

16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
wonderful capture and textures.
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise