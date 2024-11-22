Sign up
Photo 393
Plan-B (First snow edition)
Its snowing.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
snowing
Walks @ 7
ace
Very much enjoy the lights, amber to white and of course the solitude in an urban setting.
November 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great picture recording the first winter snow!
November 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s beautiful…
November 22nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
Snow seems to be hitting people pretty broadly! Very pretty but cold!
November 22nd, 2024
