Plan-B (First snow edition) by helstor365
Photo 393

Plan-B (First snow edition)

Its snowing.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Very much enjoy the lights, amber to white and of course the solitude in an urban setting.
November 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great picture recording the first winter snow!
November 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
It’s beautiful…
November 22nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
Snow seems to be hitting people pretty broadly! Very pretty but cold!
November 22nd, 2024  
