Previous
Photo 405
Veterans
I hear an unusual sound, looked up and saw not one but two veteran airplanes flying over.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
X-T3
Taken
20th December 2024 11:41am
Tags
airplane
