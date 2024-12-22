Previous
Scaffold tubes (I think) by helstor365
Photo 406

Scaffold tubes (I think)

I liked the colours
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice capture but this scaffolding is not for me.
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact