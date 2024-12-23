Sign up
Previous
Photo 407
Nature's own abstract
Moss, lichen and fungi on a tree stump
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1886
photos
92
followers
35
following
111% complete
View this month »
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
Latest from all albums
1460
1461
405
1462
1463
406
407
1464
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd December 2024 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungus
,
moss
,
lichen
