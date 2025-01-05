Previous
The old boat house by helstor365
Photo 413

The old boat house

Yes, I walked past it again today. I seems I'm not able to stay away from it... :-)
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
simply stunning!
January 5th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Veldig flott motiv, så det er bare å klikke i vei ;)
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact