Bee hotel by helstor365
Photo 416

Bee hotel

I found this next to a sign saying it was an insect hotel for wild bees. Apparently wild bees have trouble finding dry, hollow timber to lay their eggs in in well kept parks, hence the need for a "bee hotel"
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

Casablanca ace
I like these, they are such a good idea
January 18th, 2025  
