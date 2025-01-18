Sign up
Previous
Photo 416
Bee hotel
I found this next to a sign saying it was an insect hotel for wild bees. Apparently wild bees have trouble finding dry, hollow timber to lay their eggs in in well kept parks, hence the need for a "bee hotel"
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Tags
bee
,
insect hotel
Casablanca
ace
I like these, they are such a good idea
January 18th, 2025
