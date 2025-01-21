Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 418
The red squirrel I saw today
After much work in PhotoShop! It is a really bad photo, not properly focused and lots of camera shake... If it hadn't been of a red squirrel it would have gone straight in the bin :-)
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1932
photos
95
followers
35
following
114% complete
View this month »
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
Latest from all albums
416
1490
417
1491
21
1492
418
1493
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
21st January 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
Beverley
ace
Ahh a cute red squirrel…lovely green moss
January 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot.
January 21st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Love red squirrels! Next time you might even get him to sit still for a moment!
January 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close