The red squirrel I saw today by helstor365
Photo 418

The red squirrel I saw today

After much work in PhotoShop! It is a really bad photo, not properly focused and lots of camera shake... If it hadn't been of a red squirrel it would have gone straight in the bin :-)
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Beverley ace
Ahh a cute red squirrel…lovely green moss
January 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot.
January 21st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Love red squirrels! Next time you might even get him to sit still for a moment!
January 21st, 2025  
