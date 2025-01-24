Sign up
Photo 420
Rattus norvegicus
Bergen street art
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
graffiti
,
rat
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun find!
January 24th, 2025
