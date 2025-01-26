Sign up
Photo 421
Lavender mist?
Nope, just a bit of snow in Bergen :-)
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1941
photos
95
followers
35
following
115% complete
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
22
419
1495
420
1496
1497
421
1498
Tags
blizzard
,
snowstorm
LTaylor
ace
! fluryful
January 26th, 2025
