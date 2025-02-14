Sign up
Previous
Photo 426
Tufted duck
Give me food or else... :-)
I put my long lens on the G90 today to try to do some birding. Didn't get anything interesting but the look on the tufted duck's face never disappoints :-)
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
birding
,
tufted duck
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha ha, that is a seriously evil look on its face!
February 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
Omw this had me in giggles, what a face you captured!
February 14th, 2025
