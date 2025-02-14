Previous
Tufted duck by helstor365
Tufted duck

Give me food or else... :-)

I put my long lens on the G90 today to try to do some birding. Didn't get anything interesting but the look on the tufted duck's face never disappoints :-)
Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Casablanca ace
Ha ha ha, that is a seriously evil look on its face!
February 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Omw this had me in giggles, what a face you captured!
February 14th, 2025  
