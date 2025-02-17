Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 429
Blackbird on a pipe :-)
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1977
photos
95
followers
35
following
117% complete
View this month »
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
Latest from all albums
426
1517
1518
427
428
1519
429
1520
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
17th February 2025 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackbird
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I nearly missed the bird but once you see him, such clarity!
February 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close