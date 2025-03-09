Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 438
The circus is in town
but I'm not going. I don't like circuses-
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2008
photos
96
followers
35
following
120% complete
View this month »
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
Latest from all albums
1536
436
1537
437
1538
1539
438
1540
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th March 2025 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
circus
,
bergen
Karen
ace
If they make use of animals for their circus acts, I avoid them like the plague. I might go to one where there are absolutely no animals involved. And even in that case, I’m not sure that they will ever say for sure there are no animals, so for the most part I dislike them intensely.
Nice backdrop with the buildings and the beautiful sky.
March 9th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
An interesting sight against that cityscape
March 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Nice backdrop with the buildings and the beautiful sky.