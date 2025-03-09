Previous
The circus is in town by helstor365
The circus is in town

but I'm not going. I don't like circuses-
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Helge E. Storheim

If they make use of animals for their circus acts, I avoid them like the plague. I might go to one where there are absolutely no animals involved. And even in that case, I’m not sure that they will ever say for sure there are no animals, so for the most part I dislike them intensely.

Nice backdrop with the buildings and the beautiful sky.
March 9th, 2025  
An interesting sight against that cityscape
March 9th, 2025  
Good capture
March 9th, 2025  
