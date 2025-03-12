Previous
The boss! by helstor365
The boss!

The male half of the mute swan pair that lives on the lake.

He attacks and chases away any other swans or geese that seem to be interested in settling on the lake (the ducks and coots he just bites if they get too close :-)
12th March 2025

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
