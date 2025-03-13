Sign up
Photo 440
Bergen by night
I went for a quick trip to town last night. I brought my old Fujifilm X-E1 and took this shot. I really like the colours and image rendering of that camera (not too keen on newer Fujifilm cameras though)
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
dock
,
wharf
,
bergen
,
bryggen
,
vågen
Diana
ace
Fabulous night shot.
March 13th, 2025
