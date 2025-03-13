Previous
Bergen by night by helstor365
Bergen by night

I went for a quick trip to town last night. I brought my old Fujifilm X-E1 and took this shot. I really like the colours and image rendering of that camera (not too keen on newer Fujifilm cameras though)
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Fabulous night shot.
March 13th, 2025  
