Previous
Evening light by helstor365
Photo 451

Evening light

I was in town yesterday afternoon/evening and took this photo. We're having some lovely spring weather here atm. The big house on the hill is a school.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Just beautiful warm rich light and colour
April 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact