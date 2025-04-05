Previous
Funicular by helstor365
Funicular

I hiked up to Mount Fløyen today. Took a route I haven't walked before and got this shot of the funicular coming down from the top station.

I clocked up 18600 steps today :-)
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Rob Z ace
That's a lot of steps! and a super shot of the funicular.
April 5th, 2025  
