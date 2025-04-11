Previous
Wet daffodils by helstor365
Photo 456

Wet daffodils

The literal translation of the Norwegian name for daffodil is "Easter lily"
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautifully taken. How interesting about the name.
April 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact