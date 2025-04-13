Previous
Cruise ship by helstor365
Photo 458

Cruise ship

On a grey day (which just turned wet as well) in Bergen.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
April 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact