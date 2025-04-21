Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 464
Be safe!
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2082
photos
98
followers
35
following
127% complete
View this month »
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
Latest from all albums
461
1580
462
1581
463
1582
464
1583
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th April 2025 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful shapes and textures.
April 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close