My new camera :-)

Since I had some spare cash from selling some cameras I decided to buy a new one! This is a plastic toy camera with megapixels.. I don't know how many :-) It can save images to a micro SD card but it has another trick up its sleeve.... it can print! Not like a Polaroid or a Fuji Instax camera - no, this camera prints with heat on the same rolls of paper they use to print out your receipts at the grocery store. Lots of cheap, lo-fi fun!