Photo 472
Holi
Holi - Indian festival of colours celebrated in Bergen today.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
X-E1
Taken
3rd May 2025 3:09pm
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
festival
holi
