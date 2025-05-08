Sign up
Photo 474
Another tunnel shot
8th May 2025
8th May 25
4
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
tunnel
Jackie Snider
Great symmetry.
May 8th, 2025
Louise
Funky tunnel! Interesting that it is padded at the top.
May 8th, 2025
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@lmsa
It is a water membrane. There is water trickling through the rock - you can actually hear it sometimes when you walk through the tunnel so it is to keep the tunnel dry (in Bergen it even rains inside the mountains :-)
May 8th, 2025
Louise
Ah ok, thank you for the information, I thought it was to dampen the sound! Now I know ;).
May 8th, 2025
