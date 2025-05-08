Previous
Another tunnel shot by helstor365
Another tunnel shot

8th May 2025 8th May 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Jackie Snider
Great symmetry.
May 8th, 2025  
Louise
Funky tunnel! Interesting that it is padded at the top.
May 8th, 2025  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@lmsa It is a water membrane. There is water trickling through the rock - you can actually hear it sometimes when you walk through the tunnel so it is to keep the tunnel dry (in Bergen it even rains inside the mountains :-)
May 8th, 2025  
Louise
Ah ok, thank you for the information, I thought it was to dampen the sound! Now I know ;).
May 8th, 2025  
