Previous
Photo 478
Busy harbour on Constitution Day
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
17th May 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
harbour
,
constitution day
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 17th, 2025
Karen
ace
Beautiful blue sky, and lovely vibrant colours everywhere. A very nice capture.
May 17th, 2025
