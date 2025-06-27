Previous
Girl and bear by helstor365
Photo 492

Girl and bear

An old, faded painting on a wall of a house in town
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Neat
June 27th, 2025  
Diane ace
Great find and photo.
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact