Cornus cousa by helstor365
Cornus cousa

Beautiful tree with with white and pink flowers in the botanical garden. Apparently native to Korea, China and Japan
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Suzanne ace
Not one I know but great presentation
July 6th, 2025  
