Previous
Photo 495
Cornus cousa
Beautiful tree with with white and pink flowers in the botanical garden. Apparently native to Korea, China and Japan
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2210
photos
95
followers
34
following
135% complete
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
495
56
1655
494
1656
1657
1658
495
1659
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th July 2025 5:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
cornus cousa
Suzanne
ace
Not one I know but great presentation
July 6th, 2025
