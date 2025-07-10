Sign up
Photo 496
Crow with leucism
"Leucism is a wide variety of conditions that result in partial loss of pigmentation in an animal—causing white, pale, or patchy coloration of the skin, hair, feathers, scales, or cuticles, but not the eyes".
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
10th July 2025 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crow
,
leucism
Karen
ace
This loss of pigmentation gives that crow great shades of grey white and black - he's gorgeous.
July 10th, 2025
