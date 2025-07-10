Previous
Crow with leucism by helstor365
Photo 496

Crow with leucism

"Leucism is a wide variety of conditions that result in partial loss of pigmentation in an animal—causing white, pale, or patchy coloration of the skin, hair, feathers, scales, or cuticles, but not the eyes".
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Helge E. Storheim

Karen ace
This loss of pigmentation gives that crow great shades of grey white and black - he's gorgeous.
July 10th, 2025  
