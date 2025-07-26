Sign up
Previous
Photo 499
Virus?
Nah, just a test to see how close I could focus on this flower with the Canon 18-135mm lens
@135mm
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
