Rare bird by helstor365
Photo 505

Rare bird

Rare Bird was also an interesting prog band from late 60s to mid 70s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vN6-1Zeg2w
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
August 16th, 2025  
