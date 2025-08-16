Sign up
Photo 505
Rare bird
Rare Bird was also an interesting prog band from late 60s to mid 70s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vN6-1Zeg2w
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2270
photos
96
followers
34
following
498
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
64
1697
1698
504
1699
505
1700
65
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th August 2025 11:37am
Tags
rare bird
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
August 16th, 2025
