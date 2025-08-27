Previous
Visitor by helstor365
Photo 511

Visitor

I took this with the Panasonic G90 kit lens (12-60mm). It can focus very close!
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Wow - what an incredible insect, those legs are something else. Very neat capture.
August 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact