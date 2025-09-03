Previous
Girl with umbrella by helstor365
Girl with umbrella

The perfect Bergen graffiti :-)
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Helge E. Storheim

Nice find
Nice find
September 3rd, 2025  
A lovely mural
A lovely mural
September 3rd, 2025  
Karen ace
Wonderful, what a lovely mural - I like that it's been done on a wooden surface.
September 3rd, 2025  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@cocokinetic Thanks Karen, it is actually concrete. They build the mold to pour the concrete in with "rough" wooden planks so that when the concrete dries it will have the texture of the wood planks.
September 3rd, 2025  
Fabulous art
Fabulous art
September 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this, what an amazing procedure!
September 3rd, 2025  
