Photo 522
First frost
A few places around the lake the temp went below 0C last night
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2
1
X-T20
24th September 2025 8:39am
frost
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 24th, 2025
