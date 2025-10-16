Sign up
Previous
Photo 531
Desayuno Colombiano
It is Claudia's birthday so I tried to make her a Colombian breakfast: arepas with cheese, scrambled eggs with tomato, watermelon and café con leche
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2363
photos
97
followers
33
following
145% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
16th October 2025 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
breakfast
