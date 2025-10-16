Previous
Desayuno Colombiano by helstor365
Desayuno Colombiano

It is Claudia's birthday so I tried to make her a Colombian breakfast: arepas with cheese, scrambled eggs with tomato, watermelon and café con leche
Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
