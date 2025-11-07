Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 540
Plan-B (Morning mist edition)
It was quite misty here this morning.
Yesterday I sold my broken Canon 6D. I sold it for parts/repair and somebody bought it within an hour after I put it up for sale.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2400
photos
96
followers
33
following
147% complete
View this month »
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
Latest from all albums
77
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
540
1783
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
7th November 2025 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misty
,
planb
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close