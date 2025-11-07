Previous
Plan-B (Morning mist edition) by helstor365
Photo 540

Plan-B (Morning mist edition)

It was quite misty here this morning.

Yesterday I sold my broken Canon 6D. I sold it for parts/repair and somebody bought it within an hour after I put it up for sale.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact