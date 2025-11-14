Sign up
Previous
Photo 541
X-mas decorations are going up in Bergen...
way too early if you ask me.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2408
photos
96
followers
33
following
148% complete
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
541
1790
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
14th November 2025 7:11pm
Tags
bergen
,
bryggen
