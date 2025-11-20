Sign up
Photo 543
Frosty autumn leaves
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
20th November 2025 11:36am
Tags
autumn
frost
Diana
ace
Wonderful selective focus and dof, they look like sweets!
November 20th, 2025
