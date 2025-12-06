Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 548
Santa Claus is coming.....
The symbol of everything that is wrong with today's celebration of xmas.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2439
photos
98
followers
33
following
150% complete
View this month »
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
Latest from all albums
546
1808
1809
1810
547
1811
548
1812
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
X-T20
Taken
6th December 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
truck
,
xmas
,
coke
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close